‘Upload’: Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards & Zainab Johnson To Star In Amazon Series; Three More Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Bigley (Undone), Allegra Edwards (New Girl) and Zainab Johnson (American Koko) are set as series regulars opposite Robbie Ammell and Andy Allo in Amazon’s new sci-fi comedy series Upload, from The Office creator Greg Daniels. Additionally, Elizabeth Bowen (Fargo), William B Davis (The X-Files) and Owen Daniels (Youth and Consequences) have been cast in major recurring roles.

Created by Daniels, Upload is set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm. Most uniquely, humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife when they find themselves near-death.

The series follows a young app developer, Nathan Brown (Amell), who winds up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to quickly decide his fate. After a rushed deliberation with his shallow girlfriend Ingrid (Edwards), he chooses to be uploaded to her family’s luxurious virtual afterlife, the Horizen company’s “Lakeview.” Once uploaded in Lakeview, Nathan meets his customer service “Angel” Nora Anthony (Allo), who at first is his charismatic concierge and guide, but quickly becomes his friend and confidante, helping him navigate this new digital extension of life.

Bigley will play Luke Crossley. Veteran of a future war with Iran, he appreciates Upload for restoring his complete body, and the many luxuries, but pushes back against all the rules, hacking freebies wherever he can.

Edwards is Ingrid Kannerman. Blonde, very beautiful but intense. She is Nathan’s steady girlfriend. Proud of her family’s unlimited Horizen data plan, she convinces Nathan to upload himself to Horizen’s Lakeview digital afterlife on her account, where he becomes her property.

Johnson portrays Aleesha Morrison Downey. The customer service “angel” at the desk next to Nora’s, ambitious Aleesha has several other part-time jobs. Her Lakeview clients include Luke and David Choak, and they are often troublesome.

(L-R) Elizabeth Bowen, William B Davis and Owen Daniels Amazon Studios

Bowen recurs as Fran Booth. A middle school gym teacher who likes puzzles, Fran becomes suspicious that her cousin Nathan’s death is not just a car accident and starts to investigate.

Davis is David Choak. A powerful dead billionaire, Choak has bought himself a better digital afterlife than everyone else. Cynical and smug, Choak feels his wealth proves he deserves it.

Owen Daniels recurs as A.I. Guy. For the convenience of the guests, the virtual hotel staff such as bellboys and gardeners are all the same avatar, a cheerful young red-headed man. This ubiquitous piece of artificial intelligence annoys the hell out of Nathan.

Greg Daniels serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein.

Known for his role as Brian in Sirens, Bigley also be seen in Amazon’s original series Undone opposite Rosa Salazar. He most recently completed filming the independent feature Rollers.

Edwards’ recent TV credits include Friends from College, Orange Is The New Black, The Mindy Project, New Girl and Modern Family.

Johnson can most recently be seen on Epix’s Unprotected Sets and has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, BET’s Comic View, MTV’s Acting Out and at The Melbourne Comedy Festival.

Bowen currently recurs on Syfy/UCP series Resident Alien as Deputy Liv Baker and as Nancy on Hulu’s Woke. She’s repped by David Whitmey of Moving Pictures Talent & Entertainment Group.

Davis is best known for his work as the iconic Cigarette Smoking Man in Fox’s The X-Files and has recurred on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Continuum and Smallville, among other credits.

Daniels created YouTube Talk Show with Owen Daniels and sold the rights and format to NBCUniversal. He has been seen in shows such as Youth and Consequences and Family Guy. He also serves as a story editor on Upload.