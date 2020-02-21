Univision Ratings Beat Big 4 With ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Steady, CBS Wins Viewership Again With ‘Young Sheldon’

It was a big night for multiple winner Daddy Yankee at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards and it was a very big night for Univision.

Taking over the Spanish language network’s entire primetime, the 32nd annual Latin music show was a star studded night with Ricky Martin, Natti Natasha, J Balvin, Sebastián Yatra, Christian Nodal, Chiquis Rivera and Canada’s Snowplus a surprise appearance shaved head duo as co-host Pitbull was joined by pal John Travolta at the Miami-based shindig -with Chesca and Lil Jon coming onstage later too.

Este performance de John Travolta y @pitbull nos tiene a todos con las manos arriba 🔝🥳️. #PremioLoNuestro pic.twitter.com/Bjbv98d320 — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 21, 2020

All of which translated into a melodic win for Univision with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. That full-on key demo victory left ABC (0.9) and the tied Fox, NBC and CBS (0.6) in the rearview mirror. Overall, Premio Lo Nuestro snagged about 2.8 million viewers, a 100% leap from the looking for a buyer Univision’s usual Thursday results. Add to that the fact that this year’s Premio Lo Nuestro actually rose in the ratings by a tenth from 2019, which can’t hurt the sales pitch in an otherwise bleak awards show landscape, if you know what I mean?

Back on the Big 4, after a short technical delay in the getting the numbers from Nielsen, things were pretty much the same as last week. An up a tenth 18-49 Grey’s Anatomy (1.1) was the highest rated show and Young Sheldon (1.0) was the most watched with 9.03 million tuning in, a slight rise from February 13 and almost a season high.

As you can see in our chart of the fast affiliates below, the rest of CBS’s night saw Unicorn (0.7, 6 M), Mom (0.7, 6.29M), Carol’s Second Act (0.6, 4.7M) and Week 3 of LAPD drama Tommy (0.4, 4.6M) a bit of slippage among the first two sitcoms. On the CW, Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene (0.1, 538,000) was even with its February 13 show among the 18-49s and down a bit in viewership.

Bookending Grey’s on ABC, Station 19 (1.0, 6.3M) and A Million Little Pieces (0.6, 3.6M) were up a tenth and even in the key demo. Fox’s Thursday was mostly the same as last week with Outmatched (0.5, 2,06M) and the increasingly compelling LASD drama Deputy (0.5, 3.3m). Last Man Standing (0.7, 3.6M) rose 17% among those adults 18-49 from its February 13 airing.

NBC was feeling a bit lucky as Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6, 1.9M) rose a tenth to hit its best demo result for a regularly scheduled airing since last May. That NYPD comedy came off lead-in Superstore (0.7, 2.7M) also being up by the same metric, as was 10 PM’s Law & Order: SVU (0.7, 3.4M). The soon to be ending again Will & Grace (0.4, 2.02M) was unchanged at 9 PM, while follow-up newbie Indebted (0.4, 1.5M) was up a tenth to match its series debut of two weeks ago.

