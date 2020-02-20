Universal’s Donna Langley Promotes Peter Levinsohn To Vice Chairman & Chief Distribution Officer

Peter Levinsohn was named Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer for Universal Filmed Entertainment Group today after serving as President and Chief Distribution Officer since 2013.

In his new role, Levinsohn will oversee domestic theatrical distribution, global home entertainment, global television distribution, new media and digital strategy, and film technology.

Prior to joining Universal, Levinsohn served as President of New Media and Digital Distribution for Fox Filmed Entertainment from 2009 to 2013. Spearheading Fox’s digital strategy, he led the development and execution of new distribution opportunities and oversaw Fox’s content windowing strategy for all media post-theatrical. Levinsohn also worked closely with creative talent, distributors and brands to further develop the studio’s original and derivative content businesses.

During his 25-year tenure at Fox, Levinsohn held the position of President of Fox Interactive Media from 2006 to 2009. Under his leadership, the division achieved its highest level of growth and profitability. Previously, he served a dual role, as President of Digital Media for the Fox Group and President of Worldwide Pay Television and Video-on-Demand for Twentieth Century Fox.

Levinsohn holds a Bachelor of the Arts in Business Administration from Pepperdine University.

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley sent the memo around to staffers this morning about the announcement:

Dear Colleagues,

As we look ahead to the future of our industry, what is abundantly clear is that the distribution landscape is evolving faster than ever. Consumer viewing behavior continues to change and it’s important that we have a leader in place who is constantly strategizing and charting the course for Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s (UFEG) distribution strategy across the portfolio.

In recognition for his continued stewardship, including domestic theatrical distribution, worldwide home entertainment, global television distribution, new media and digital strategy, and Film technology, I am proud to announce that Peter Levinsohn has been elevated to Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer for UFEG. This elevation recognizes all of Peter’s contributions since joining the company in 2013 as President and Chief Distribution Officer.

We are thrilled that Peter will continue to guide the studio’s distribution teams, and we are incredibly fortunate to have him as a key member of our leadership team. Please join me in congratulating Peter on this well-deserved promotion.

Best,

Donna