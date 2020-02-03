Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Devilworks Fleshes Out EFM Slate; UK Cinema Promo Meerkat Movies Re-Ups — Global Briefs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Hamilton' Film Of Stage Musical With Original Cast To Get Disney Theatrical Release

Read the full story

UK Screenings: Your Guide To What’s Happening & When As Studios Schmooze TV Buyers In Britain

London
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: The UK Screenings are due to kick-off in London and Liverpool next week, with U.S. studios and big British players showcasing their wares to buyers from all over the world.

The BBC’s commercial arm, now known as BBC Studios, has been holding an annual sales event for hundreds of international buyers for more than 40 years, with stars and producers including Richard Dormer, Jodie Whittaker, Will Arnett and Tom Werner heading to Liverpool this month. In recent years, UK and U.S. rivals have piggybacked on the Showcase with a week of events in London.

Scripted projects, including The North Water and Love Life, will be paraded to international broadcasters throughout early February, while the likes of ITV Studios and Warner Bros. International TV Production will be touting their formats.

All of this increased activity has had a knock-on effect on April’s Mip TV event in Cannes, where high-profile dropouts include ITV Studios, Banijay and Entertainment One.

Scroll on for Deadline’s guide to what’s happening and where. All the events are invitation only. Check back for updates.

Doctor Who

BBC Studios
Where: ACC Liverpool
When: 9-12 February
Slate: The North Water, The Offenders, Us, Top Gear, Doctor Who

 

Comedians Giving Lectures

ITV Studios
Where: Roundhouse, Camden
When: 12 February, 9AM
Slate: Comedians Giving Lectures, Vigil, Queens Of Love 

 

Bäckström

Banijay
Where: Everyman Cinema, Kings Cross
When: 12 February, 11AM-1PM
Slate: Thin Ice, We Got This, Bäckström, GR5: Into The Wilderness

 

Who Do You Think You Are

Warner Bros
Where: Abbey Road Studios
When: 12 February, 2PM-5.30PM
Slate: Who Do You Think You Are?, First Dates, The Bachelor

 

68 Whiskey

ViacomCBS
Where: The Soho Hotel
When: 12 February (2PM), 13 February (9AM)
Slate68 WhiskeyTommyParadise Lost

 

Anna Kendrick, Love Life

Lionsgate
Where: Charlotte Street Hotel
When: 13 February, 9AM, 12.30PM, 4PM
Slate: Love Life, Cold Courage, Hightown

 

Walking Dead

eOne
Where: Picturehouse Central
When: 13 February, 8.30AM
Slate: Not supplied

 

Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on July 15, 2019. (Credit: NBC)

NBCUniversal
Where: NBCU HQ, 1 Central St Giles
When: 13 February, 1PM-3PM
Slate: Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, That’s My Jam, Spy Games 

 

David Tennant, Dennis Nilsen

All3Media
Where: Odeon Leicester Square & Boulevard Theatre
When: 13 February (12.30PM), 14 February (11.30AM)
Slate: Not supplied

 

Samuel L. Jackson

Fremantle
Where: Picturehouse Central
When: 14 February, 9AM-12PM
Slate: The Investigation, Enslaved, Fertile Crescent, We Are Who We Are

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad