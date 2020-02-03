UK Screenings: Your Guide To What’s Happening & When As Studios Schmooze TV Buyers In Britain

EXCLUSIVE: The UK Screenings are due to kick-off in London and Liverpool next week, with U.S. studios and big British players showcasing their wares to buyers from all over the world.

The BBC’s commercial arm, now known as BBC Studios, has been holding an annual sales event for hundreds of international buyers for more than 40 years, with stars and producers including Richard Dormer, Jodie Whittaker, Will Arnett and Tom Werner heading to Liverpool this month. In recent years, UK and U.S. rivals have piggybacked on the Showcase with a week of events in London.

Scripted projects, including The North Water and Love Life, will be paraded to international broadcasters throughout early February, while the likes of ITV Studios and Warner Bros. International TV Production will be touting their formats.

All of this increased activity has had a knock-on effect on April’s Mip TV event in Cannes, where high-profile dropouts include ITV Studios, Banijay and Entertainment One.

Scroll on for Deadline’s guide to what’s happening and where. All the events are invitation only. Check back for updates.

BBC Studios

Where: ACC Liverpool

When: 9-12 February

Slate: The North Water, The Offenders, Us, Top Gear, Doctor Who

ITV Studios

Where: Roundhouse, Camden

When: 12 February, 9AM

Slate: Comedians Giving Lectures, Vigil, Queens Of Love

Banijay

Where: Everyman Cinema, Kings Cross

When: 12 February, 11AM-1PM

Slate: Thin Ice, We Got This, Bäckström, GR5: Into The Wilderness

Warner Bros

Where: Abbey Road Studios

When: 12 February, 2PM-5.30PM

Slate: Who Do You Think You Are?, First Dates, The Bachelor

ViacomCBS

Where: The Soho Hotel

When: 12 February (2PM), 13 February (9AM)

Slate: 68 Whiskey, Tommy, Paradise Lost

Lionsgate

Where: Charlotte Street Hotel

When: 13 February, 9AM, 12.30PM, 4PM

Slate: Love Life, Cold Courage, Hightown

eOne

Where: Picturehouse Central

When: 13 February, 8.30AM

Slate: Not supplied

NBCUniversal

Where: NBCU HQ, 1 Central St Giles

When: 13 February, 1PM-3PM

Slate: Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, That’s My Jam, Spy Games

All3Media

Where: Odeon Leicester Square & Boulevard Theatre

When: 13 February (12.30PM), 14 February (11.30AM)

Slate: Not supplied

Fremantle

Where: Picturehouse Central

When: 14 February, 9AM-12PM

Slate: The Investigation, Enslaved, Fertile Crescent, We Are Who We Are