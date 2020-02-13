‘The Resort’ TV Series From ‘Palm Springs’ Writer Andy Siara & Sam Esmail In Works At UCP

UCP is developing dark comedy series The Resort from Andy Siara, writer of Sundance breakout Palm Springs, and Sam Esmail’s Esmail Corp, which is under a deal with UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. Anonymous Content is producing. The series will be shopped to premium and streaming platforms.

The Resort explores love and the weird things we do in the name of it, encased in an elaborate true-crime conspiracy, with each season set in a unique picturesque vacation destination. The first season takes place at an all-inclusive resort along the Mayan Riviera, when a married couple on the brink of divorce inadvertently becomes embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre, unsolved mysteries that, somehow, is part metaphysical detective story, part Indiana Jones-esque adventure, part coming-of-age romance.

The Siara-written Palm Springs, which stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, is one of the buzziest titles coming out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. As Deadline reported, sources familiar with the heated multi-bidder auction said the pic sold to Hulu/Neon for close to $22 million, far and away the biggest Sundance deal of all time.

Siara is currently a co-producer on UCP/EsmailCorp’s limited series Angelyne for Peacock, NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, with Emmy Rossum starring in the title role and Lucy Tcherniak directing.

UCP’s relationship with Esmail began with the award-winning drama Mr. Robot which wrapped its fourth and final season on USA Network in January. Esmail currently executive produces three series for UCP: USA’s new anthology series Briarpatch, Amazon’s Homecoming and Angelyne.

Previously, Siara was a staff writer on Lodge 49. He started his career touring the country with his indie rock band The Henry Clay People before getting an MFA in screenwriting from AFI in 2015. Siara is repped by LBI Entertainment and Morris Yorn.