UCLA Will Not Be Using Facial Recognition Technology On Its Campus

The UCLA administration has scrapped a plan to use facial recognition technology on campus after students and outside groups protested.

A report by VICE News said UCLA was planning on implementing the system before complaints surfaced. Student groups said earlier this month that a “National Day of Action” would be mounted against the technology.

“Momentum is growing, as thousands of students, faculty, and alumni have signed a petition to ban the technology, 400 concerned community members have emailed UCLA over the past week, and a facial recognition vendor removed their page marketing to college campuses when questioned by a reporter,” a press release read.