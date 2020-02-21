UCLA Will Not Be Using Facial Recognition Technology On Its Campus

The UCLA administration has scrapped a plan to use facial recognition technology on campus after students and outside groups protested.
A report by VICE News said UCLA was planning on implementing the system before complaints surfaced. Student groups said earlier this month that a “National Day of Action” would be mounted against the technology.
“Momentum is growing, as thousands of students, faculty, and alumni have signed a petition to ban the technology, 400 concerned community members have emailed UCLA over the past week, and a facial recognition vendor removed their page marketing to college campuses when questioned by a reporter,” a press release read.
The university reacted to the outcry.“We have determined that the potential benefits are limited and are vastly outweighed by the concerns of our campus community,” UCLA said in a statement to the press.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.