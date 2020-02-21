‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ Gets Premiere Date On BET+

BET+ has set Thursday, March 19 for the premiere of Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, a spin-off of the hit series Tyler Perry’s The Oval. Multiple episodes of the 24-episode one-hour drama, Perry’s first new original series to stream on BET+, will be available to stream with new episodes launching every Thursday.

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless tells the story of a woman named Ruth who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult. Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless, and Bobbi Baker star.

Tyler Perry’s The Oval and Tyler Perry’s Sistas have continued to drive strong ratings on BET. Both series’ January 22 midseason finales hit series highs in the P18-49 demo for the network.

The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure and Matthew Law.

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless is executive produced, written, and directed by Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.