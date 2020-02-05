Tyler Perry’s ‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ To End After Five Seasons On OWN; Premiere Date Set

The end is in sight for Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong. OWN said today the drama series will end with the upcoming fifth season, which premieres at 10 PM Tuesday, March 10.

“We are grateful to Tyler Perry and the talented cast and crew for giving us five incredibly entertaining seasons,” OWN president Tina Perry said. “We can’t wait for fans to see the jaw-dropping storylines that are going to unfold this season. It delivers all the juicy drama like only Tyler Perry can.”

If Loving You Is Wrong chronicles the lives of friends and frenemies who love and live in the same neighborhood. OWN reveals the final season will reveal “some long-awaited answers to viewers’ burning questions” and will include “life-changing catastrophes that will leave the town reeling and changed forever.”

The end of If Loving You is Wrong will leave The Haves and the Have Nots as Perry’s sole remaining series at OWN following his exit in 2017 for a deal with Viacom.

If Loving You is Wrong had its original series premiere on OWN in September 2014. The series stars April Parker-Jones, Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Zulay Henao, Heather Hemmens, Charles Malik Whitfield, Eltony Williams, Joel Rush and Aiden Turner. It is produced for OWN by Tyler Perry Studios and created, written and executive produced by Tyler Perry.

