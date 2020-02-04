Tyler Perry Confirms ‘House Of Payne’ Revival On BET, New ‘Assisted Living’ Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Perry has confirmed a House of Payne revival series is coming to BET, with original series stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Allen Payne set to return. Additionally BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios have announced a series greenlight for Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, a new comedy series, starring David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck and Alex Henderson. Both series have begun production at Tyler Perry Studios and are set to premiere on BET this summer.

Perry has hinted that a House of Payne revival was in the works. The revival is being promoted as a seventh season of the original series that ran for 254 episodes on TBS from 2006-2012. The revival series picks up five years later, as retired fire chief Curtis Payne (LaVan Davis) and his lovely wife Ella (Cassi Davis Patton) continue to navigate the problems of life with their quirky modern-day family.

LaVan Davis’ Curtis Payne, is the patriarch who is not afraid to speak his mind. Devoted husband to Ella and stern father to son, Calvin. He loves his family very much but prefers not to deal with them.

Davis Patton’s Ella Payne is the matriarch who has a kind heart and a great sense of humor. She loves caring for her family and knows how to keep Curtis in line.

Gross portrays Calvin Payne the only child of Curtis and Ella. He is a devoted father to Calvin Jr. and Christian. Calvin has long struggled with finding his place but never lacks for trying.

McKinney portrays Janine Payne who is married to CJ and is the mother of their four children. Janine had a past history with drug addiction, but with the support of her family overcame great odds and got the help she needed.

McClain portrays Jazmine Payne, the daughter of CJ and Janine. Jazmine is the apple of her father’s eye. She has faced the challenges of growing up and going to college. She was known to have a sarcastic side and to employ sly plans to get what she wanted as a little girl.

Shaw portrays Malik Payne the eldest son of CJ and Janine. He is smart but has unknowingly become a smaller version of his great-uncle Curtis.

Pulliam portrays Miranda who is married to Calvin, but they have had marriage problems. She is the stepmom to Calvin Jr. and is the mother of baby Christian.

Payne is CJ Payne who is the nephew of Curtis and Ella, who raised him. He married his high school sweetheart, Janine and is the proud father of Malik, Jazmine, and twins Jayden and Hayden. CJ is the Fire Chief Commissioner.

In Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, after losing his job, Jeremy (Na’im Lynn), a patriarch of a young family with teenage children, decides to move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his crazy grandfather. Grandpa Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head, but comedy ensues as Mr. Brown (David Mann) and Cora (Tamela Mann) show up at the right time as needy investors.

David Mann plays Mr. Brown who reluctantly invests in a dilapidated assisted living facility. He agrees because he has deep-seated animosity towards Vinny, the current owner.

Tamela Mann plays Cora, Mr. Brown’s daughter who falls in love with the assisted living facility. She thinks it will be a good investment for herself and her father.

Brown plays Vinny, Jeremy’s grandfather. Vinny is living in a rundown assisted living facility and is growing weed.

Lynn plays Jeremy who recently got laid off unexpectedly and travels to rural Georgia with his family to visit his grandfather.

Nichole plays Leah, Jeremy’s supportive wife. When she realizes that it may be Jeremy’s inheritance, she suggests that they stay in Georgia and fix up and run the assisted living building.

Buck plays Sandra, Leah and Jeremy’s daughter who is a typical phone-obsessed teenager.

Henderson plays Philip, Leah and Jeremy’s son who is a typical loudmouth teenager.

Both series are executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.