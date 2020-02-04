Tyler Perry’s ‘A Fall From Grace’ On Netflix Watched By 26 Million In First Week

Tyler Perry’s thriller A Fall from Grace has been watched by 26 million on Netflix in the first week after its January 17 debut on the streaming service. The writer-director-producer took to social media Monday to reveal the number, which Netflix confirmed.a

Crystal Fox, Mehcad Brooks, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson and Perry star in A Fall From Grace, about a divorced woman (Fox) disheartened since her ex-husband’s affair who feels restored by a new romance. But when secrets erode her short-lived joy, Grace’s vulnerable side turns violent.

Perry wrote and directed the pic, which was originally announced in November.

“My heart is full. I’m grateful, I’m humbled by it,” Perry said in the video released Monday (see it below). “I’ve always wanted my movies to open around the world, and that was the first time, so thank you Netflix. Thank you. I saw you all around the world watching, so thank you.”

Netflix rarely reveals user data. But by comparison, Netflix’s 10-time Oscar-nominated The Irishman was watched by 17 million in its first week last fall. Bird Box, the buzzy thriller starring Sandra Bullock, was also watched by 26 million in its first week on the platform last year. More than 23 million accounts worldwide watched Netflix’s When They See Us, Ava DuVernay’s limited series about the so-called Central Park Five, in its first month.

Murder Mystery starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston was watched by 30.87 million accounts when it bowed last June, which made it the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix film.