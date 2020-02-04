Tyler Lepley Joins Tracy Oliver’s Amazon Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Lepley (The Haves and the Have Nots) is set as a series regular in Amazon’s half-hour comedy from Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver.

Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee is set to direct the first two episodes of the ten-part series, which comes from Universal Television, and Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions.

In July, Amazon Studios has ordered the female-focused comedy, which was created, written and executive produced by Oliver. The single-camera comedy follows the lives of four black women – friends from their college days at NYU – as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.

Lepley will play Ian, a sexy chef with an artsy/free spirit, Ian is Camille’s ex-boyfriend who has recently returned to Harlem. Ian is the rare guy you’d choose to both marry and have sex with.

Oliver executive produces with Paper Kite’s Poehler and Kim Lessing and 3 Arts’ Dave Becky.

Lepley played Benny Young on the first four seasons of Tyler Perry’s OWN drama series The Haves and the Have Nots. He’ll next be seen in a recurring role on P-Valley, Katori Hall’s upcoming series for Lionsgate and Starz, which will premiere this summer. He is repped by ICM Partners.