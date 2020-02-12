‘Fleabag’ Producer Two Brothers Pictures Preps Thriller ‘The Tourist’ For BBC & Australia’s Stan

Fleabag producer Two Brothers Pictures is making cat-and-mouse thriller The Tourist for the BBC and Australia’s Stan.

The All3Media-backed producer is working with Highview Productions, All3Media International and the South Australian Film Corporation on the six-part series.

The show, written by Two Brothers Pictures founders Harry and Jack Williams, is set in the Australian outback, where a British man is pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, the man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback. The Tourist is a character-driven mystery thriller with twists and turns through the dusty outback of Australia, to the frantic noise and lights of Singapore, and to the calm, luxury white-sand beaches of Bali.

Filming will begin later this year with the Williams brothers exec producing alongside Christopher Aird, Chris Sweeney (Back To Life) and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Lisa Scott (The Hunting) will produce and Sweeney will direct.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said, “The Tourist has one of the boldest and most brain-twistingly brilliant conceits which thriller fans will have experienced in a long time. We are delighted to be home to this inspired and utterly original idea and can’t wait to see how Jack, Harry and the exciting team at Two Brothers will bring it to life.”

Christopher Aird, Two Brothers Pictures Head of Drama, added, “The Tourist has a very special tone which I think will surprise, shock and amuse by turns. We’re really excited to be making this distinctive show for BBC One this year.”