Twitter’s Q4 Users, Sales Beat Street In Key Quarter: Stock Pops

Twitter, advertising, earnings
Twitter

Twitter early Thursday posted $1.01 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, beating Wall Street estimates in a crucial quarter that’s being heavily scrutinized after some glitches in its advertising products resulted in disappointing  sales growth in the quarter before.

Earnings of 0.25 per share came it below estimates (of between 0.27-0.29 cents). Net income was $118.8 million. Operating income was $153 million. Costs for the quarter to upgrade its systems rose 22%, weighing on profits.

But, in a high point, montetizable daily active users were 152 million versus the 147.5 million expected. It was the fastest quarter of growth of so-called mDAUs, Twitter said, and the metric reached its highest level. It measures users who log in and access Twitter on any given day through Twitter.com and Twitter applications that are able to show ads.

Shares, which had been down about 14% since the previous earnings, surged on the report and were up more than 6% in premarket trading.

Forecasts for the current quarter were muted. Executives will discuss the numbers and outlook on a conference call at 8 am ET.

