‘Turner & Hooch’: Lyndsy Fonseca & Carra Patterson To Star In TV Series Reboot For Disney+

Nikita alumna Lyndsy Fonseca and Carra Patterson (The Arrangement) have been cast as female leads opposite Josh Peck in Turner & Hooch, Disney+’s reboot of the classic 1989 buddy cop comedy feature. The TV series, which has a 12-episode order, comes from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix and 20th Century Fox TV.

Additionally, Fonseca has been tapped for a season-long arc on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lobe Star, playing Liv Tyler’s sister. She will be filming the two series — both produced by 20th TV — concurrently.

Peck plays U.S. Marshal Scott Turner, a version of the character portrayed by Tom Hanks in the movie. Like the movie, the hourlong series revolves around Scott Turner, who is now a U.S. marshal vs. a police detective in the movie, and his dog. When an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. marshal (Peck) inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.

Related Story Roku CEO Anthony Wood On Disney+ Launch And Fox Distribution Snag

Fonseca will play Laura, Scott Turner’s (Peck) sister and the mother of 7-year-old Matthew. Like the rest of her family, Laura is still coming to terms with the death of their father. A dog lover, who currently owns special needs dogs, Laura (with Matthew) brings over their father’s legacy to Scott, a huge slobbery dog named Hooch. Laura is close to both her brother and mother—with whom she discovers that their father’s death may not have been an accident.

Patterson will portray Jessica, Scott Turner’s (Peck) partner, and a sharp contrast to his spit-and-polish ways (which she constantly teases him about). Brave and quick-thinking on the job (though sometimes her sense of humor gets her in trouble), Jessica genuinely respects and supports Scott. Happily married to Grady, Jessica has no problem with Scott’s new sidekick, a slobbery dog named Hooch, and she’s willing to bring Hooch to work with them on a tough case.

Nix is the Turner & Hooch series writer/executive producer. Josh Levy is co-executive producer. 20th Century Fox TV, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

Fonseca, who starred for four seasons on the CW series Nikita, had a recurring role as Angie Martinelli in Marvel’s Agent Carter. On the big screen, Fonseca starred in The Escort opposite Tommy Dewey, in Hot Tub Time Machine, as well as Kick Ass 2 and John Carpenter’s thriller The Ward. Fonseca is repped by ICM Partners and Management 360.

Patterson starred in the the titular role in the Fox/WBTV’s comedy pilot Patty’s Auto last season. She also played Tomica Woods in Straight Outta Compton, and was a series regular in The Arrangement. Patterson is guest starring in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and played a lead in the Lena Waithe-produced Showtime pilot How to Make Love to a Black Woman. She’s repped by Innovative Artists, Robyn Bluestone Management, and Meyer & Downs.