‘Turner & Hooch’: Josh Peck To Headline TV Series Reboot For Disney+

Josh Peck has been cast as the lead of Turner & Hooch, Disney+’s adaptation of the classic 1989 buddy cop comedy feature, which has received a formal 12-episode series order.

Peck will play U.S. Marshal Scott Turner, a version of the character portrayed by Tom Hanks in the movie. The TV series reboot comes from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix and 20th Century Fox TV, where Nix is under an overall deal.

Like the movie, the hourlong series revolves around Scott Turner, who is now a U.S. marshal vs. a police detective in the movie, and his dog. When an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. marshal (Peck) inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.

Nix is the Turner & Hooch series writer/executive producer. Josh Levy (Bones) is co-executive producer. 20th Century Fox TV, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio. The project marks the latest cooperation between studio divisions on both sides of the Disney-Fox merger as 20th TV is tackling a classic Touchstone Pictures title.

The 1989 movie starred Hanks as Detective Scott Turner and Beasley as Hooch, the large, slobbery dog he reluctantly takes in following the murder of his longtime friend, Hooch’s owner. The film, which co-starred Mare Winningham and Craig T. Nelson, was a box office hit, grossing $71 million on a $13 million budget. It also became an enduring pop culture staple, getting frequent references in other movies and TV shows.

This is not the first attempt to mount a Turner & Hooch TV series. An ABC half-hour pilot, produced by Touchstone TV and starring Thomas F. Wilson as Det. Scott Turner and Beasley the Dog reprising his role, did not go to series but aired under ABC’s Wonderful World of Disney banner in July 1990.

Disney+ has been mining the combined company’s movie and TV libraries for new original series. It joins a High School Musical series, Marvel and Star Wars dramas and the upcoming TV series based on the Fox movie Love, Simon and a Lizzie Maguire revival.

Peck, repped by UTA and Silver Lining, started off on Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show and subsequently landed his own series, Drake & Josh, which he toplined with Drake Bell. He also starred opposite John Stamos in the Fox comedy series Grandfathered, also produced by 20th TV.

Peck’s feature credits include the Ice Age animated franchise, The Wackness and Red Dawn. He was recently seen in the indie drama Locating Silver Lake. Prior to that, Peck starred in Netflix’s indie comedy Take The 10 opposite Andy Samberg, Fred Armisen and Tony Revolori. In addition to his acting career, Peck hosts his podcast, Curious with Josh Peck, which has amassed 10 million downloads. He was one of the top personalities on short-form video platform Vine and is very active across social media, with 9.5 million Instagram followers.