Trevor Noah And ‘The Daily Show’ Zing The New Hampshire Democratic Presidential Debates

As they have for past gatherings of the Democratic candidates for president, Trevor Noah and the online team at The Daily Show are monitoring tonight’s debate.

The stakes are high for tonight’s gathering. It’s the last debate before the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, and the assembled will be looking to build momentum – or recover, in some cases – from what happened earlier this week in Iowa..

Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and businessmen Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer are on stage. They are facing questions fromGeorge Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis of ABC and Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez of WMUR, the moderators. Here are a few of the choice arrows The Daily Show has aimed at the foibles of the people who hope to become the next Leader of the Free World. We’ll update as more roll in. They're back! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/tpFgq11xE4 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 8, 2020 🎵 Easy, Breezy, Beautiful Cover-Up 🎵 https://t.co/m80Kw9gVLK — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 8, 2020 OK these Bloomberg ads have gotten out of control#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/x1PpIbfFg9 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 8, 2020 Achievement Unlocked: Correct State#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jXnwW9r4Vk — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 8, 2020

Mayor Pete’s message is connecting with the unemployed https://t.co/IluFaddj1o — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 8, 2020

Joe Biden absolutely smoking the competition tonight #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/dJckM1XM8w — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 8, 2020

MODERATOR: Senator Sanders, you won the coin toss so you get the first question — PETE BUTTIGIEG: Thanks so much… — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 8, 2020