Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert Try To Find The Funny In Roger Stone

The impeachment is over, which means that a ready-made treasure trove of comedy gold is no longer available for late night political comedy. But the clown princes of same have adapted and moved on to less high-profile story lines. Now the biggest question is: can they find the funny in more obscure situations like Roger Stone’s sentencing?

On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah gave it a go, discussing the curious case of Stone, who received an early morning raid last January in connection with Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel investigation. He was charged with witness tampering, obstructing an official proceeding, and five counts of making false statements and convicted on them late last year. .

Now, Stone has been recommended for a prison sentence of 7-9 years by prosecutors in the case. However, their recommendation was overruled by the Justice Dept., who asked for a lighter sentence.

Trump tweeted his disappointment at the proposed sentencing length for his former adviser, sparking outrage in some quarters.

Yet, “It was totally unnecessary,” Noah said of Trump’s tweets, noting of a picture of Stone, “As if there’s one person who looks like he can break out of prison on his own, it’s this guy.”

TONIGHT: Trump goes to bat on Twitter for his buddy Roger Stone. pic.twitter.com/IWBuNmIFsC — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 13, 2020

Also struggling with Roger Stone was Stephen Colbert “Trump tried to muddy the waters,” Colbert said as the President asked why James Comey, et. al have not been prosecuted yet while Stone faced a harsh sentence.

Colbert said that the President’s remarks should also have questioned others. “Where’s Waldo? What’s the frequency, Kenneth? Who wrote the Book of Love?” said Colbert.