Trevor Noah Covers His Eyes As “Crazy” Democratic Debate Descends Into Chaos

Trevor Noah had a difficult time watching tonight’s “crazy” Democratic debate.

The Daily Show host brought back his “Votegasm 2020” live coverage for a recap of the Dem’s 10th primary debate of the 2020 election cycle.

After telling the audience, “Guys, it was a little crazy,” Noah tossed to a montage of the candidates yelling at each other during the fiery political face-off in Charleston, SC.

The video showed Sen. Bernie Sanders sniping at billionaire Tom Steyer; Steyer attacking former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Amy Klobuchar arguing with Biden over who wrote a crime bill; and Biden shouting at the CBS moderators: “I’m not over time. He spoke over time and I’m gonna talk!”

“Damn!” Noah quipped. “It was wild tonight. I haven’t seen white people go at each other that hard since khakis were on sale at Banana Republic.”

The comedian noted that tensions were high because there’s so much at stake with the South Carolina primary coming this weekend, then 14 states go to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 3.

Noah then mentioned the relentless attacks on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. The verbal assaults were so brutal that Noah briefly covered his eyes.

“I can’t watch,” he joked.