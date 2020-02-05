Trevor Noah Perplexed By Trump’s “Extra Weird” State Of The Union Speech

Trevor Noah unpacked Donald Trump’s third State of the Union address Tuesday night in The Daily Show‘s post-speech episode titled “Live After The State Of The Union.”

During his opening monologue, the Comedy Central star reminded viewers that the late-night show was “live baby.”

Noah noted that the State of The Union address is a tradition dating back hundreds of years but he said tonight’s speech was different.

“This year’s State of the Union was extra weird, because in case you’ve forgotten, it’s happening right in the middle of Trump’s impeachment,” Noah said to laughter.

The late-night host admitted he found the entire situation perplexing.

“For months, Democrats have been saying that Trump is a threat to Democracy and a danger to the republic but now they just have to sit there and clap while he gives a speech,” Noah quipped. “That is wild. It’s like if you’re in the middle of firing someone who’s belligerent at work but then you get interrupted by their birthday party.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was apparently thinking along the same lines as Noah, because at end of Trump’s speech, she’d had enough and ripped up her copy. Pelosi later told reporters trashing the speech was “the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.”