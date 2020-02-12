Trevor Noah Breathes Sigh Of Relief Over New Hampshire’s “App Free” Primary

After last week’s Iowa caucus fiasco, Trevor Noah had a sinking feeling there might be another meltdown today in New Hampshire.

As the polls closed in the Granite State, Noah issued a warning on tonight’s edition of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

“None of the votes matter if they aren’t counted correctly,” the late-night host said, before coughing “Iowa.”

If you’re worried about the New Hampshire primary becoming another Iowa debacle, don’t worry; they’re counting the votes old-school. pic.twitter.com/H9fRhIPfy5 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 12, 2020

Fortunately, the state went old school today for its Democratic primary — by using paper ballots — and there was no need to be alarmed. According to New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, the election was “app free.”

“You can’t hack a pencil,” Gardner said in a TV news interview. “We don’t have any apps involved in any of the tabulating or the counting.”

That was welcome news to Noah who said, “They’ve got this thing under control.”

