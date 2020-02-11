Trevor Noah Applauds ‘Parasite’ Oscar Wins – But Predicts Hollywood Wokeness Won’t Last

Trevor Noah is excited Parasite made Oscars history Sunday night by becoming the first foreign language film to win the best picture prize. But… the comedian doubts Hollywood’s sudden wokeness will last.

He explained why on Monday night’s episode of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

“What I did think was funny about the night was how many times someone did get on stage, give a speech about Hollywood needs diversity, and then everyone in the audience would clap,” Noah said, noting that the A-list audience inside the Dolby Theatre was rather homogeneous… or in his words “all white people.”

TONIGHT: Congratulations to Bong Joon-Ho and “Parasite”! Can we all forget about “Green Book” now? pic.twitter.com/eLgeEhfRhC — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 11, 2020

After questioning the sincerity of the stars and powerbrokers attending the Academy Awards, Noah pointed to last year’s best picture winner, Green Book, which was criticized for twisting the truth and pushing racial stereotypes.

“I have noticed a pattern though. There’s definitely a pendulum that swings back and forth for best picture, because last year Green Book won, and everyone was like ‘that’s kind of unwoke,'” he said. “So then this year, they said ‘okay, we’re gonna give it to a Korean movie about class warfare!'”

Noah predicted next year, Oscar voters will forget about being woke and the pendulum “will swing back hard.”

The comedian revealed he plans to cash in on the shift by releasing “an all-male reboot of Little Women” this fall, adding, “it’s gonna crush.”