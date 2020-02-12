Tracy Underwood Promoted To EVP Creative Affairs At ABC Studios

Tracy Underwood, SVP of ABC Studios’ cable/streaming division ABC Signature, has been promoted to the newly created position of EVP Creative Affairs of ABC Studios. She will expand her responsibilities beyond ABC Signature development to include oversight of the scripted drama and comedy development of ABC Studios and ABC Signature, with all of the label’s development teams reporting to her.

ABC President Jonnie Davis, who had a head of drama and comedy development when he ran creative for 20th TV before taking over ABC Studios last summer, started considering creating a similar No.2 executive position at ABC Studios last fall when he first identified Underwood for the job.

“When I started at ABC Studios, I knew I needed a key senior executive overseeing the development of all of our projects, and almost immediately Tracy emerged as the perfect person for the job,” said Davis, to whom Underwood will report. “She really is a creative force in this company, with exceptional taste in material, deep relationships with writers and a keen eye for compelling IP. This new position gives her even more territory to cover as we establish ABC Studios as a premiere destination for great talent to come and do their best work.”

Underwood has served as SVP of ABC Signature since 2013, spearheading ABC Studios’ move into cable and streaming development. She oversaw the development of such series as the breakout Epix drama Godfather of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker, which is awaiting a Season 2 renewal; Hulu’s Dollface, starring and executive produced by Kat Dennings, which just received a second season pickup; High Fidelity, premiering on Hulu this week and starring and executive produced by Zoe Kravitz, The Wilds for Amazon; and the upcoming limited series, Little Fires Everywhere, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. Other series she helped shepherd at ABC Signature include SMILF for Showtime; Marvel’s Runaways for Hulu and Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger for Freeform, both co-productions with Marvel Television.

Underwood previously served as VP of Drama, ABC Studios, overseeing shows including Zero Hour, Missing and The River.