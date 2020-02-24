‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Actress Monica Barbaro Signed By UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has inked actress Monica Barbaro who stars as ‘Phoenix,’ the sole female fighter pilot, in upcoming Paramount/Skydance-Tom Cruise sequel Top Gun: Maverick due out on June 26.

The San Francisco, CA native recently appeared in ABC’s Stumptown and reprised her recurring role in Splitting Up Together for the same network.

Additionally, Barbaro starred in the Netflix series The Good Cop opposite Josh Groban and Tony Danza. She is best known for her role as ‘Rachel’ on the second season of the Lifetime critically acclaimed series UnREAL.

She continues to be represented by Main Title Entertainment and Meyer & Downs.