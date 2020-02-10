‘Top Gear’ Gets A New Home In India On ViacomCBS Network Viacom18

The British version of Top Gear is moving to a new home in India, swapping Sony Pictures Television’s AXN for Viacom18, which is a joint venture between ViacomCBS and local broadcaster TV18.

Season 27 of the motoring show will premiere on Viacom18’s English entertainment channel Colors Infinity, it was announced at the BBC Studios Showcase in Liverpool.

The series introduces new hosts, Andrew Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness, who have helped revitalize the show in the UK following Matt LeBlanc’s hosting days.

News of the switch comes as Top Gear is also moving home in the UK. As first revealed by Deadline, the format has been promoted from BBC One to BBC Two.