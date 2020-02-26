‘Top Boy’: British Gang Drama Returns For Fourth Season As Production Starts In Spring

Netflix has confirmed that British gang drama Top Boy is returning for a fourth series – its second on the streamer.

Ashley Walters’ Dushane, Kane Robinson’s Sully, Michael Ward’s Jamie and Little Simz’s Shelley will all return with production starting this spring.

Top Boy, which returned for its third season in September 2019, was originally commissioned by Channel 4 and launched in 2011 before Netflix took on the show for the third season.

The third season picked up as Walters’ Dushane returns from exile to his home in London to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market. He teams up with Robinson’s Sully, his spiritual brother, partner and sometime rival who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile – prison – comes to an end. Awaiting them both is Ward’s Jamie, the young, hungry and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully.

The ten-part season was created by original creator Ronan Bennett and is written with Daniel West. Cowboy Films’ Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind produce alongside Bennett and Yann Demange. It is being exec produced by rapper Drake and his business partner Adel “Future” Nur, along with Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill Entertainment.