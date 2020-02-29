Tony Romo Connects On Long-Term CBS Sports Contract Extension As NFL Lead Game Analyst

Tony Romo has connected on yet another big score. After weeks of speculation on whether a move to ESPN would happen, Romo is now set to remain with CBS Sports for the 2020 NFL season and beyond in a reported $17 million deal.

Romo joined CBS Sports in April 2017 as the lead game analyst for The NFL on CBS, and also called Thursday Night Football games during that season. Romo and boothmates Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson have been the lead NFL announcing team for the past three seasons, and called the February 2019 Super Bowl. CBS will also broadcast Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, in February 2021.

The move to the booth has been an instant hit for Romo, who quickly became known for uncanny predictions on upcoming plays and insightful analysis. Romo spent 14 years as the quarterback for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, working his way up from an undrafted free agent to the starter as of 2006. He led the Cowboys to six playoff appearances and became a four-time Pro Bowler before retiring following the 2016 season.

He currently holds several Cowboys team records, including passing touchdowns, passing yards, most games with at least 300 passing yards and games with three-plus touchdown passes. Romo threw for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns in his NFL career.