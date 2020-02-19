Tom Segura Inks Netflix Deal For Two Comedy Specials – One In English & One In Spanish

EXCLUSIVE: Bilingual comedian, actor and podcaster Tom Segura has signed a deal with Netflix for two stand-up specials, his fourth and fifth for the streamer, including his first in Spanish. The English-language Tom Segura: Ball Hog, which filmed live at the Moody Theater in Austin, TX, premieres March 24. The second untitled special will be shot completely in Spanish this fall.

“Netflix has rapidly changed the way comedy is consumed around the world, and by releasing a Spanish language special, I look forward to being able to reach a new audience that Jo Koy and Ali Wong will never get,” quipped Segura. “Estoy muy emocionado por la oportunidad de entretener las amigas de mi mama,” he added.

Segura, who grew up in a half Peruvian/half American household speaking fluent Spanish, has been staking his claim in the elusive Latin American comedy crossover market by performing both in English and Spanish.

His new Spanish-language podcast, Tom Segura En Español is the 6th podcast from Your Mom’s House Studios, the production shingle created by Segura and his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, who has two stand-up specials of her own streaming on Netflix. Their flagship show, Your Mom’s House, features A-list guests and averages over 1 million unique impressions per episode, and growing. October will mark its 10-year anniversary.

YMH Studios also produces Where My Mom’s At (a parenting podcast hosted by Christina), 2 Bears 1 Cave (hosted by Segura and comedian Bert Kreischer), Dr. Drew After Dark (hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky) and The Honey Dew with Ryan Sickler.

Segura is currently on tour with his new Spanish hour, and just wrapped his Take It Down Tour, which took the comedian to 11 countries with 183 shows and over 335,000 tickets sold.

Not for the faint-hearted, in Ball Hog, Segura offers advice on how to handle emotionally fragile people, winning arguments with your mother, managing expectations, and following your dreams.

On the big screen, Segura was recently seen in Mark Wahlberg’s comedy Instant Family. He is repped by 3 Arts, WME (touring), ICM Partners and Ginsburg Daniels.