Tom Hiddleston To Star In Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘White Stork’

Tom Hiddleston is set as the male lead in White Stork (fka Spadehead), a Netflix political thriller series about the paradox of truth in a post-truth world. The British drama series hails from Eleven, the company behind the streamer’s hit Sex Education.

Netflix has given a 10-episode order to White Stork, created, written and executive produced by Christopher Dunlop and directed by Kristoffer Nyholm (Taboo).

In White Stork, when James Cooper (Hiddleston) is selected to run for a seat in parliament, Asher Millan is sent to vet him for primetime. But she quickly uncovers potentially damaging secrets buried deep in James’ past. Secrets that will threaten to blow everything apart – his career, his marriage, even the powerful people backing his campaign.

Hiddleston won a Golden Globe and earned an Emmy nomination for his starring role on the British limited series The Night Manager, which aired on AMC in the US. He is attached to headline Disney+’s limited series Loki, reprising his title role from the Marvel Universe movies.