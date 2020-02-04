Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Mike Cabellon To Co-Star In NBC’s L.A. Mayor Comedy Series From Tina Fey & Robert Carlock

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

DGA & AMPTP To Start Contract Negotiations For New Film And TV Contract

Read the full story

Tom Hiddleston To Star In Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘White Stork’

REX/Shutterstock

Tom Hiddleston is set as the male lead in White Stork (fka Spadehead), a Netflix political thriller series about the paradox of truth in a post-truth world. The British drama series hails from Eleven, the company behind the streamer’s hit Sex Education.

Netflix has given a 10-episode order to White Stork, created, written and executive produced by Christopher Dunlop and directed by Kristoffer Nyholm (Taboo).

In White Stork, when James Cooper (Hiddleston) is selected to run for a seat in parliament, Asher Millan is sent to vet him for primetime. But she quickly uncovers potentially damaging secrets buried deep in James’ past. Secrets that will threaten to blow everything apart – his career, his marriage, even the powerful people backing his campaign.

Hiddleston won a Golden Globe and earned an Emmy nomination for his starring role on the British limited series The Night Manager, which aired on AMC in the US. He is attached to headline Disney+’s limited series Loki, reprising his title role from the Marvel Universe movies.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad