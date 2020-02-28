Tokyo Disneyland And DisneySea Will Close For At Least Two Weeks Because Of Coronavirus

Women pose for photos at Tokyo Disneyland during a ceremony celebrating their coming of age in Urayasu near Tokyo on Jan. 14, 2019. (Kyodo via AP Images) ==Kyodo

Tokyo’s two Disney resorts, Disneyland and DisneySea, will be closed for an estimated two weeks because of Japan’s efforts to suppress the spread of the coronavirus in that country.

“Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have decided to proceed with an extraordinary closure from Saturday February 29, 2020, through Sunday March 15” said a statement from The Oriental Land Co., the operator of the parks.

The Oriental Land Co. said it hoped to resume operations March 16.

“Currently, we plan to reopen on March 16. But we’ll decide when to open by looking at the situation and developments. We’ll also consult (official) agencies concerned,” a spokesman said in news reports.

Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland previously closed in China, as major gathering places shut down in hopes of quelling the outbreak. Japan earlier announced that its schools would go on hiatus for a month.

Speculation is rampant on the fate of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which require months of extensive preparations. The games are currently scheduled to start July 24.

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea attract more than 30 million visitors annually.