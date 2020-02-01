This Week In Music: Grammys Fizzle, Andy Gill Passes, Justin Bieber And My Chemical Romance Return

The expected anger and outrage at the Recording Academy failed to materialize at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, undoubtedly because the audience was drained by the tragic death that morning of Kobe Bryant.

But television viewers voted with their feet, tuning out the broadcast, which largely lacked sizzle. Now we can look forward to the inevitable quiet settlement of the messy divorce between former CEO Deborah Dugan and the organization she briefly led. And the Oscars performance by Billie Eilish, who dominated the trophy take-homes.

This week in music:

GRAMMYS FINAL RATINGS: CUE SAD TROMBONE SOUND: The Grammy Awards hit a new low in the key advertiser demographic, pulling in 5.4 among adults 18-49 and 18.7 million viewers. While not reaching the all-time audience low of 2006’s 17 million, the 2019 Grammys were down 6% from the TV audience that tuned in for the 61st annual Grammys.

ANDY GILL DIES: The guitarist and cofounder of the British postpunk band Gang of Four died Feb. 1 after a brief respiratory illness, according to a statement from the band. He was 64. Gill toured with the band as recently as November. He was listening to mixes for a new album in the days before he died. He produced the 1984 debut album from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as works from Killing Joke, the Jesus Lizard and others.

JUSTIN REVEALS ALL: Justin Bieber’s new album will be titled Changes and will arrive on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Bieber has already shared a new track called “Get Me,” a collaboration with Kehlani, who will also join Bieber on his 2020 tour.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE RETURNS: The emo adults will have to dig deep into their wallets, as My Chemical Romance has announced a reunion tour for 15 dates in the fall. Tickets are going for as much as $800 through legitimate channels, and secondary sellers can expect to double that closer to the dates.

EILISH TO OSCARS: The Grammys big winner, Billie Eilish, will now crossover to the Academy Awards for a performance. There’s no information on what she will sing, but we’re promised a “special performance” by the teenager.

ELON MUSK MUSIC: The Tesla CEO is back with a dance track called “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe.” It arrived after the company reported a huge fourth quarter profit. The music is on Musk’s Soundcloub page. Meanwhile, cryptic girlfriend Grimes has revealed that she had some pregnancy complications and is hurting all over, but still on track.

LORETTA LYNN DECLARES COUNTRY DEAD: The Coal Miner’s Daughter has declared country music dead in a podcast interview with fellow artist Martina McBride. “They’ve already let it [die],” the 87-year-old declared. “I think it’s dead. I think it’s a shame. I think it’s a shame to let a type of music die. I don’t care what any kind of music it is. Rock, country, whatever. I think it’s a shame to let it die, and I’m here to start feeding it.”