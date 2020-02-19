‘This Is Us’ Tops Tuesday Ratings, ‘NCIS’ Ticks Up And Pulls Ahead In Viewers

NBC’s favorite heartfelt, tear-jerking family drama This Is Us kept its spot as Tuesday’s highest-rated show, drawing a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and roping in 6.42 million viewers. Although down a tenth, This Is Us along with Ellen’s Game of Games (1.0, 4.61M) and New Amsterdam (0.7, 4.75M), which both ticked up in the demo, helped the network win the night overall in the ratings metric.

Over at CBS, NCIS (1.1, 11.80M) saw a one-tenth boost in the demo and topped the night in total viewers. The network also saw a tick up across the board with their Tuesday lineup featuring FBI (0.9, 9.20M) and FBI: Most Wanted (0.7, 6.23M).

The Conners (1.1, 5.54M) held onto its rating from last week’s live episode, while the rest of ABC’s Tuesday comedies saw a tenth dip in the demo including Bless This Mess (0.6, 3.34M), Mixed-ish (0.5, 2.51M) and Black-ish (0.5, 2.36M). Its new drama For Life (0.6, 2.58M), which premiered last week, fell a tenth.

At Fox, The Resident (0.7, 3.84M) returned steady and 24 Hours To Hell & Back (0.6, 2.24M) was on par with last week. Meanwhile, The Flash (0.4, 1.10M) sped up in the demo and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 735,000) held steady on the CW.