‘This Is Us’ Lonnie Chavis Toplines Indie Thriller ‘The Boy Behind The Door’

EXCLUSIVE: Lonnie Chavis (This Is Us, White Famous) is set to star in suspense thriller The Boy Behind the Door, the first feature from writer-director duo of David Charbonier and Justin Powell.

It follows Bobby (Chavis), a young boy who is kidnapped alongside his best friend on their way to Little League practice. With no means of calling for help and miles of dark country in every direction, Bobby must rescue his friend and find a way out before they become the latest victims in a collection of lost children.

Kristin Bauer van Staten (True Blood), Scott Michael Foster (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Micah Hauptman (Rust Creek) and newcomer Ezra Dewey co-star.

Producers are Rick Rosenthal of IWhitewater Films, Ryan Scaringe of Kinogo Pictures, Jim Hart, John Hermann and Ryan Lewis. Bert Kern, Nick Morton, and Howard Barish executive produce.

Chavis, who is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Randy James Management, next will star opposite David Oyelowo and Rosario Dawson in upcoming drama The Water Man, produced by Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films.

Charbonier and Powell are repped by Anonymous Content and Marks Law Group.