‘Thirtysomething(else)’: Chris Wood To Star In ABC Pilot, Sequel To ‘Thirtysomething’

EXCLUSIVE: Hope and Michael’s little boy is all grown up. Supergirl alum Chris Wood is the first actor cast as a lead in the ABC pilot thirty(something(else), a sequel to Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick’s beloved 1987-91 drama series.

Written by Herskovitz and Zwick and to be directed by Zwick, thirtysomething(else) will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up children of the original cast, the new generation of thirtysomethings. They are being joined by returning original cast members Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston), reprising their characters in supporting roles.

Wood will play Leo Steadman, Hope and Michael’s son and Janey’s brother. Good-looking and charming (not unlike his father), Leo is so intent on becoming a “big deal” like his father that he skips steps along the way. His talent and grand ideas are tripped up by his lack of focus and follow-through.

Herskovitz and Zwick executive produce for ABC Studios, part of Disney TV Studios, and MGM Television. Filming on the pilot is slated to begin in March in New Jersey.

Wood played Mon-El as a series regular on the CW’s Supergirl for two seasons. He also had a major recurring role on The Vampire Diaries as Kai Parker, which he recently reprised on Legacies.

The Carrie Diaries and Containment alum Wood wrote and directed short film The Stew, which premiered during opening night at the 2019 Annual HollyShorts Film Festival. He is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.