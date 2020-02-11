Odette Annable To Star In ABC’s ‘Thirtysomething’ Sequel Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Odette Annable is set to lead the ensemble cast of the ABC pilot thirtysomething(else), a sequel to Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick’s beloved 1987-91 drama series, playing grown-up Janey Steadman.

Written by Herskovitz and Zwick and to be directed by Zwick, thirtysomething(else) will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up children of the original cast, the new generation of thirtysomethings. They are being joined by returning original cast members Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston), reprising their characters in supporting roles.

Annable’s Janey Steadman is the striking spinoff of Hope and Michael. With piercing eyes and unruly dark hair, Janey is a passionate, some might say driven person, possessed of what her boyfriend, Brad, calls a very big engine in a very small car.

Annable joins recently cast Chris Wood, who will play Janey’s younger brother, Leo Steadman. The two previously co-starred together on Supergirl.

Photo by Mgm/United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock

Although seen as an ensemble drama, the original thirtysomething series revolved around husband and wife Michael and Hope and their baby Janey. Little Janey was played by twins Brittany and Lacey Craven.

Herskovitz and Zwick executive produce for ABC Studios, part of Disney TV Studios, and MGM Television. Filming on the pilot is slated to begin in March in New Jersey.

House alumna Annable played a lead on the second season of CBS All Access’ anthology series Tell Me a Story. Before that, she was a series regular on Season 3 of the CW’s Supergirl, playing the villainous Samantha Arias/Reign. She is reprising her role in an episode airing later this month. She is repped by UTA and Untitled.