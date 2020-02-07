Sophia Lillis (It), Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) and Charlie Plummer (Looking For Alaska) are joining Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones) in thriller The Thicket.

Currently in pre-production, the film is based on the novel by author Joe R. Lansdale, with a script by Chris Kelley, and will be directed by Elliott Lester (Nightingale).

The story follows an innocent young man named Jack ( Plummer) who goes on an epic quest to rescue his sister (Lillis) after she is kidnapped by violent killer “Cut Throat Bill” (Rapace) and her gang. Jack enlists the help of a crafty bounty hunter named Reginald Jones (Dinklage), a grave-digging alcoholic son of an ex-slave, and a street-smart prostitute. The three track the girl into the deadly no-man’s land known as The Big Thicket — a place where blood and chaos reign.

Producing are Giannia Nunnari of Hollywood Gang (300), Dinklage and David Ginsberg of Estuary Films (Think We’re Alone Now), Matt Hookings of Camelot Films (The Obscure Life Of The Grand Duke Of Corsica), Shannon Gaulding (The Domestics), and Andre L III of MiLu Entertainment.

The Exchange will be shopping the movie at the upcoming EFM. CAA Media finance and ICM Partners are co-repping domestic.

Costume design is being handled by Oscar-winner Julie Weiss (Frida) with Galo Olivares (Roma) serving as director of photography and score is being overseen by Ray Suen of Childish Gambino.

“We are thrilled to bring this strong commercial project with an amazing ensemble cast to Berlin”, said O’Shea of the Exchange. “Rapace and Dinklage are global stars in their own right, but to also have up and coming talent as Lillis and Plummer in The Thicket makes the project truly exciting.”

Lillis is represented by Untitled Entertainment, CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, Rapace by Stella Hernström, CAA and Hirsh Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman, Plummer by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Zoom Talent Management, CAA and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.