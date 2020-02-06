‘The Young And The Restless’ Will Celebrate Emmy Winner Eric Braeden’s 40th Anniversary As “Victor Newman” With Three Days Of Memories

Daytime Emmy Award winner Eric Braeden has spent 40 years playing the villain Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless. But even though he’s done some despicable things on the show, the daytime drama will celebrate Braeden’s milestone 40th anniversary with episodes airing Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Thursday, Feb. 20 (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The character of “Victor Newman” made his first appearance on Feb. 8, 1980. Initially, Newman was to be a guest character with a story arc lasting about eight to 12 weeks. But Braeden’s portrayal was so dynamic that 12 weeks grew into 40 years, and he became one of daytime’s most iconic male leads. Although the character is ruthless, he is loving to those he holds dear, as proven over the many years of controversial plots and relationships.

During the three days of Braeden tribute episodes, viewers will be treated to clips – some dating back to 1980 – from memorable episodes during Braeden’s 40-year run.

“I am enormously grateful to the writers and my fellow actors, and most importantly to (series creator) Bill Bell,” said Braeden.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 18, the show will depict Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) hosting a glamorous gala to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Victor’s company, Newman Enterprises. In addition to the Newman family, the gala will be attended by familiar faces from Victor’s past and present. Returning for the celebration are Victor’s grandson, Noah Newman (Robert Adamson), his first wife, Julia (Meg Bennett), and Victor’s brother, Matt Miller, played by Robert Parucha, who originated the role in 1985. You can watch a promo below.

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, The Young and the Restless premiered on March 26, 1973. The series is broadcast weekdays and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television.