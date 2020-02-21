‘The Witcher’ Adds Seven To Season 2 Cast As Production Begins

Netflix has added new seven cast members for season 2 of The Witcher as production begins in the UK for a planned 2021 launch.

L-R: Paul Bullion, Kristofer Hivju Shutterstock

Joining the second season are Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and recent graduate Mecia Simson, as Francesca.

Returning for season two are Henry Cavill, who leads the cast of The Witcher saga, playing the role of Geralt of Rivia. Anya Chalotra returns as the sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as fan-favourite Jaskier.

The series will be directed by Stephen Surjik (Umbrella Academy) who will direct 201 and 202, Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed) for episodes 203 and 204, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) for episodes 205 and 208, and Geeta Patel (Meet The Patels) for episodes 206 and 207.

Related Story 'Hollywood' Premiere Date: Ryan Murphy's Netflix Limited Series About Postwar Tinseltown

Netflix

Other returning cast include MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierrseson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.

“The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season,” said Lauren Schmidt Hissich,k The Witcher showrunner and executive producer. “Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we’re excited to see these new stories come to life.”