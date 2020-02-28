‘The Witcher’: Kim Bodnia Joins Season 2 Of Netflix Fantasy Drama

Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) has joined the Season 2 cast of The Witcher, Netflix’s fantasy drama series starring Henry Cavill.

The series that the streamer calls its biggest new show is epic tale of fate and family — the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Netflix

Bodnia will play Vesemir, a charming relic of the witcher Golden Age. He is the oldest and most experienced Witcher in the series, as well as a father figure to Geralt (Cavill). As one of the survivors of the Massacre at Kaer Morhen, a haunting slaughter that nearly exterminated the Witchers, he is fiercely protective of the remaining few, who he sees as an endangered community who can find glory on “the Path” slaying monsters.

“I am so thrilled to welcome Kim Bodnia to the cast of The Witcher,” EP and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said. “I have admired his unique talents in shows like Killing Eve and The Bridge, and cannot wait for him to bring strength, tenacity, and warmth to the character of Vesemir, who is such an integral part of our upcoming season.”

Danish actor Bodnia plays Konstantin, the handler of Russian assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) on BBC America’s Killing Eve. His other credits include Hostages and Bron.

Bodnia joins previously announced Season 2 new cast member Yasen Atourn, Agnes Born, Paul Bullion, Thue Ersted Rasmussen, Aisha Fabienne Ross, Kristofer Hivju and recent graduate Mecia Simson.

Along with Cavill, also returning to star in the show’s sophomore run are Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as fan-favourite Jaskier.

Executive producing alongside Schmidt Hissrich are Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko