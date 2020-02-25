‘The Voice’ Hits Low Note In Season Premiere; ‘The Bachelor’ Tops Monday Ratings

NBC’s The Voice returned for its 18th season Monday with new coach Nick Jonas joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. But the reality singing competition stumbled in ratings compared with its Season 17 premiere, earning a 1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic to mark the series’ lowest-rated premiere to date. Still, it dominated as last night’s most-watched show, netting 8.96 million viewers.

The two-hour Voice led into a preview of Little Big Shots (0.9, 4.90M), with new host Melissa McCarthy. The youth-oriented talent showcase was up a smidge from its Season 3 finale in the demo, but saw its lowest viewership for the series. NBC won the night overall in total viewers.

The Bachelor (1.9, 6.79M) took the rose as the night’s top-rated show, up a tenth from last week. The reality dating competition’s two-hour offering led into The Good Doctor (0.8, 5.57M), which was down from last week.

Elsewhere, CBS took a break Monday with a slate of repeats, while Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.9, 5.60M) stumbled after last week’s boost. Meanwhile, The CW’s All American (0.3, 768,000) and Black Lightning (0.2, 631K) held steady.