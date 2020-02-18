CAA Signs Daniela Melchior, Star Of Upcoming Warner Bros/DC Sequel ‘The Suicide Squad’

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior, who will next star as supervillain Ratchatcher in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros.

CAA

The character in DC lore is known for its ability to control rats and stage a variety of crimes throughout Gotham City.

Melchior is known for her roles in the Portuguese period feature The Black book directed by Valeria Sarmiento, based on the novel from Camilo Castelo Branco. She also starred in the feature Parque Mayer from MGN Filmes and directed by António-Pedro Vasconcelos.

Melchior also voiced the lead role of Gwen Stacy in the Sony Pictures Portugal Animation version of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

On the TV side she has shot five TV series in her home country: Valor da Vida, A Herderia, Ouro Verde, Massa Fresca and Mulheres, all for Portugal’s Channel TVI.

She continues to be represented by Brave Artists Management and in Portugal by Leonor Babo Actores.