‘The Split’: Abi Morgan’s BBC & Sundance Drama Getting Korean Remake

In a week where interest in Korean filmmaking has spiked following Parasite‘s rousing Oscars success, it has been announced that Abi Morgan’s BBC and Sundance TV drama The Split is being remade in the East Asian country.

BBC Studios has brokered a deal with Korean subscription network JTBC to reimagine the divorce lawyer drama, which was made by Chernobyl producer Sister Pictures. It follows JTBC remaking Doctor Foster, another BBC hit series.

The agreement was announced at the BBC Studios Showcase, which forms part of the UK Screenings, and comes ahead of the second season of The Split premiering on BBC One on Tuesday night. The Korean version will launch in 2021.

The story follows Hannah Stern (Nicola Walker) and her family, examining the fast-paced circuit of high-powered female divorce lawyers through the lens of three sisters as they navigate complex relationships. It was executive produced by Jane Featherstone, Morgan, Jessica Hobbs and Lucy Richer for BBC. Lucy Dyke was the producer.