‘The Simpsons’ Voice Actor Hank Azaria Reveals His Journey Away From The ‘Apu’ Character

Actor Hank Azaria has expanded on his reasons for no longer voicing the character of Kwik-E-Mart proprietor Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on the animated series The Simpsons.

In a long New York Times interview with culture writer Dave Itzkoff, Azaria said that voicing the character “just didn’t feel right” after criticisms on its stereotyping emerged. Azaria first disclosed his decision in an interview at the Television Critics Assn. winter gathering.

The Simpsons producers said in a statement that “We respect Hank’s journey in regard to Apu. We have granted his wish to no longer voice the character.” However, they refused to rule out another actor voicing the character or continuing with Apu on the show. “Apu is beloved worldwide. We love him too. Stay tuned.”

Azaria has done many voices on the show in addition to Apu (introduced in 1990), including bartender Mo, Chief Wiggum, and Professor Frink. But Apu and his catchphrase, “Thank you! Come again!” has since been revealed as something that bothers many, including people of Indian descent.

“Once I realized that that was the way this character was thought of, I just didn’t want to participate in it anymore,” Azaria said to the Times. “It just didn’t feel right.”