ABC Wins Sunday With ‘American Idol’ And ‘The Rookie’ Return; ‘God Friended Me’ Rebounds

ABC on Sunday saw the return of The Rookie, which hit its highest rating in a year with a 0.8 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.89 million viewers, its second-largest viewership total ever. The Nathan Fillion-starring series benefited from American Idol (1.4, 7.46M) as its lead-in, with the reality singing competition down a tenth from last week’s premiere but still the night’s top-rated show. America’s Funniest Home Videos (1.0, 6.18M) also fared well on the network, ticking up two tenths.

It was good news for God Friended Me (0.6, 5.96M) at CBS as it ticked up two tenths from last week’s stumble. The drama was followed by NCIS: Los Angeles (0.6, 6.18M), which held steady, while NCIS: New Orleans (0.6, 5.56M) was up. 60 Minutes (0.8, 8.96M) also saw a boost from last week.

NBC’s new musical series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (0.5, 1.98M) continues to be on key, ticking up in the demo, while Good Girls (0.4, 1.81M) was steady in ratings and nearly matched last week’s season-premiere viewership.

At Fox, The Simpsons (0.6, 1.83M) dipped a tenth, while Bob’s Burgers (0.7, 1.57M) was up. Duncanville (0.5, 1.44M) held steady after its debut a week ago, and Family Guy (0.6, 1.56M) was also on par with last week.

As for the CW, it was steady across the board with their female-fronted superhero lineup of Batwoman (0.2, 816,000) and Supergirl (0.2, 667K).