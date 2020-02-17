‘The Price Is Right’ Production Halted As Drew Carey “Overcome With Grief” After Ex-Fiancée Killed

Television’s longest-running game show, CBS’ The Price Is Right, has halted production for the week, its production company said Monday, two days after host Drew Carey’s former fiancée Amie Harwick was killed and an ex-boyfriend arrested on suspicion of murder.

Harwick, 38, a well-known Hollywood family and sex therapist who appeared in the 2015 documentary Addicted to Sexting, was killed Saturday at her Hollywood Hills home , according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Gareth Pursehouse, the former boyfriend, was arrested later in the day.

Harwick and Carey were engaged for about a year before the two split up in 2018.

Drew Carey

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” Carey said in a statement Monday. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

The Price Is Right was scheduled to tape Tuesday and Wednesday at its home at Television City in Los Angeles. According to an email obtained by TMZ, ticketholders for those days were told they could attend a taping next week or in March.

Carey, who took over from Bob Barker as host in 2007, on Monday tweeted out a GIF of him and Harwick together.

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

Hollywood patrol officers responded to a radio call of a “woman screaming” early Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Mound Street in the Hollywood Hills, the LAPD said. When they arrived, Harwick’s roommate met them in the street and said Harwick was being assaulted. The roommate had escaped by jumping over a wall and going to a neighboring residence to call for help.

Responding officers found Harwick gravely injured on the ground beneath a third-story balcony, police said. She suffered significant injuries consistent with a fall and was unresponsive. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The investigation revealed possible evidence of a struggle upstairs as well as forced entry into the residence, police said.

The LAPD said Harwick and Pursehouse dated and recently had broken up, with Harwick eventually filing a restraining order against him. The court order since had expired, and the two had seen each other in the past few weeks, according to police.

Pursehouse, 41, was arrested Saturday afternoon outside his residence in Playa del Rey.

The Price Is Right is in production on its 48th season. It airs on CBS at 11 AM ET/10 AM PT.