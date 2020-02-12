‘The President Is Missing’: Paul Adelstein, Medina Senghore & Gina Gallego Join Showtime Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Adelstein (Scandal), Medina Senghore (Happy!) and Gina Gallego (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) are set as series regulars opposite David Oyelowo in The President Is Missing, Showtime’s drama series adaptation of the novel by President Bill Clinton and James Patterson from Christopher McQuarrie and Anthony Peckham.

In The President Is Missing pilot, a powerless and politically aimless vice president (Oyelowo) unexpectedly becomes president halfway into his administration’s first term, despite his every wish to the contrary. He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.

Adelstein will play Terry Pratt, Martin’s Chief of Staff. He is smart, loyal and in a permanent state of crisis. Senghore will portray Rachelle Martin, the wife of James Martin (Oyelowo). She is educated, committed and passionate, but she has grown to hate everything about life in the Washington pressure cooker. Gallego will play Mrs. Aceves, James Martin’s executive assistant, a position of influence. She is sweet, but also an extremely patient adversary.

The project is based on the bestselling novel by President Bill Clinton and James Patterson, which was the No. 1 novel of 2018 and has sold over 2.3 million copies in North America alone.

The President Is Missing is executive produced by Christopher McQuarrie (The Usual Suspects) and Heather McQuarrie, Peckham, Bill Clinton, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Oyelowo, and co-executive produced by Jillian Share for Invisible Ink Productions. Peckham is writing the adaptation.

Adelstein played Leo Bergen on Scandal and most recently recurred on Chicago PD. His other previous credits include I Feel Bad, Get Shorty and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. Adelstein is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Senghore will next be seen in a lead role opposite Angelina Jolie and Jon Bernthal in Those Who Wish Me Dead, directed by Taylor Sheridan, and Keeping Company. She was a series regular on Happy! opposite Chris Meloni. Senghore is repped by WME and Zero Gravity Management.

Gallego’s TV credits include Shooter, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, NCIS, The Middle, Shameless and Grey’s Anatomy, among others. Her film work includes Erin Brockovich, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Anger Management, and Mr. Deeds. She’s repped by Ellis Talent Group and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder + Christopher.