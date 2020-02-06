‘The Night House’ Writing Duo Plot Horror ‘The Sisters Of Samhain’ With Fangoria, ‘Final Destination’ Producers & Bloody Disgusting

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, the hot writing duo behind $12m Sundance pic The Night House, are joining forces with genre label Fangoria on horror movie The Sisters Of Samhain. The script follows a group of friends who team up with a witch on Halloween night to prevent a rogue coven from bringing about the end of the world.

Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski Reps

Fangoria’s owner Cinestate is financing the pic and will handle distribution. The Texas-based studio is teaming with Chicago-based media company Bloody Disgusting on the project, as well as Final Destination producers Practical Pictures and Grade A Entertainment. The latter two companies developed the script with director Gregg Bishop (Siren, Dance Of The Dead), who is set to helm.

As a pair, Collins and Piotrowski broke out with their 2017 indie hit Super Dark Times. Their latest feature, The Night House, starred Rebecca Hall as a widow who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets. The movie premiered in Sundance’s Midnight program and, as we revealed, was the first major deal splash of the market when Searchlight Pictures picked it up for around $12m.

Producers on The Sisters Of Samhain will be Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk for Cinestate and Fangoria, alongside Brad Miska and Tom Owen of Bloody Disgusting. John Squires of Bloody Disgusting is co-producing. Craig Perry & Sheila Hanahan Taylor of Practical Pictures and Andy Cohen of Grade A Entertainment are also producing.

Adam Donaghey, Phil Nobile Jr and Danielle Cox are executive producing. David Guglielmo is casting.

Collins and Piotrowski are represented by UTA, Grandview LA, and The Nord Group. Bishop is represented by Grade A Entertainment.