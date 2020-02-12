‘The Mighty Ducks’: Lauren Graham To Star In Disney+ Sequel Series; Brady Noon Also Cast

Parenthood and Gilmore Girls alumna Lauren Graham is set to play the lead in and co-executive produce The Mighty Ducks TV series, based on the ’90s hit film franchise, which has gotten an official 10-episode order at Disney+.

Brady Noon has been cast as the young lead in the sequel series, from the original film’s writer Steve Brill, Till Death creators Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, and ABC Signature Studios.

The films’ star, Emilio Estevez, has been in talks about reprising his role as Gordon Bombay. Those conversations are still ongoing. The Mighty Ducks series is slated to begin production this month in Vancouver for a premiere later this year on the streaming service.

Co-created by Brill, Goldsmith and Yuspa, the reboot is set in present day Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.

Brill, Goldsmith and Yuspa executive produce and Goldsmith and Yuspa also serve as showrunners. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers with Griffiths directing. Graham is co-executive producer. George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jordan Kerner also are executive producers. ABC Signature Studios is part of Disney TV Studios.

The Mighty Ducks was the first film in The Mighty Ducks film series. The 1992 sports comedy drama centered around a youth league hockey team, directed by Stephen Herek and starring Estevez.

Graham, known for her work on praised TV shows Parenthood and Gilmore Girls, reprised her Lorelai Gilmore role in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life on Netflix in 2016. She recently appeared on the HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm and voiced the character Oxana Hauntley in the Disney Junior animated series Vampirina. She can currently be seen recurring on the new NBC musical dramedy series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Graham is repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management.

Noon recently starred in feature comedy Good Boys. He got his acting start alternating the role of Tommy Darmody on four seasons of Boardwalk Empire with his twin brother, Conner. He will next be seen in the comedy Marry Me opposite Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. Noon is with Gersh Agency and Marilyn Zitner Management.