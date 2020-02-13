‘The Mighty Ducks’: Emilio Estevez To Reprise Role As Coach Gordon Bombay In Disney+ Sequel Series

Emilio Estevez has closed a deal to reprise his role as Coach Gordon Bombay in the Disney+’original series The Mighty Ducks, based on the hit ‘90s Disney movie franchise. On the series, Estevez will star opposite lead Lauren Graham and young lead Brady Noon. Estevez also will serve as an executive producer.

Also cast in the 10-episode series are Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins and De’Jon Watts. The show comes from the original film’s writer Steve Brill, Till Death creators Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa and ABC Signature Studios.

Co-created by Brill, Goldsmith and Yuspa, the reboot is set in present-day Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they discover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.

Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!, and after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise,” Estevez said. “Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

Estevez, Brill, Goldsmith and Yuspa executive produce and Goldsmith and Yuspa also serve as showrunners. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will also serve as executive producers with Griffiths directing. Graham is co-executive producer. Additionally, George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jordan Kerner executive produce. ABC Signature Studios is part of Disney TV Studios.

“It was an easy decision to bring back the Quack Attack with a modern and fresh twist,” said Agnes Chu, SVP, Content, Disney+. “For a generation, The Mighty Ducks stood for teamwork, friendship, and heart and we’re excited to see the Ducks fly together once again and bring the franchise to new audiences around the world. We are thrilled to have Emilio Estevez reprising his iconic role.”

The first entry in the film series, 1992’s The Mighty Ducks, was a comedy-drama centered on a youth league hockey team. It was directed by Stephen Herek and starring Estevez.

As a filmmaker, Estevez most recently wrote, directed and starred in the film The Public, which premiered at TIFF in 2018. He is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment.