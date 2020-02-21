‘The Mandalorian’s’ Baby Yoda Is Ready For His Close-up At New York Toy Fair

Ready, they are. New Star Wars toys highlighted by the debut of items from the Disney+ hit The Mandalorian will hit the New York Toy Fair this week. But today on Good Morning America, there was a sneak peak at the offerings, including one that will undoubtedly be among the most coveted items.

“The Child,” aka “Baby Yoda” is the star of the items that are rolling out. The highlight is Hasbro’s The Child Animatronic Edition, available for pre-order at most major toy retailers today.

Also on tap: Mandalorian-themed editions of the board games Trouble and Operation, and new LEGO sets featuring the Mandalorian’s Razor Crest ship and BrickHeadz The Mandalorian and The Child .

The items are expected to be in stores later this year. Other items that were on pre-sale last year are going to stores in March.

Watch the video above for details on how it looks.