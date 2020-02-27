‘The Lost Boys’: Branden Cook, Lincoln Younes & Ruby Cruz To Star In the CW Reboot Pilot

Branden Cook (Industry), Lincoln Younes (Grand Hotel) and Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock) have been cast as leads in The Lost Boys, the CW’s retooled pilot based on the 1987 Warner Bros. movie,, from Heather Mitchell and Rob Thomas

In The Lost Boys, written by Mitchell and Thomas and directed by Marcos Siega, when a mother and her gen z sons, one played by Cook, move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle. Based on the 1987 cult classic that revolutionized how we think about vampires.

Warner Bros.

Cook plays Garrett, the older of the two brothers, who have moved with their mom to the North Carolina seaside community. He is a version of the Michael character in the movie, which was played by Jason Patric.

Younes plays Benjamin, the charismatic leader of the gang of vampires in the North Carolina seaside town. It is a version of the David character played in the movie by Kiefer Sutherland.

Cruz plays Elsie, a version of Jami Gertz’s character Star in the movie, who she sparks with the new guy in town, Garrett (Cook).

Mitchell and Siega executive produce alongside Thomas and Dan Etheridge of Spondoolie Productions; as well as Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Television. Spondoolie’s Rebecca Franko and Gulfstream’s Juliana Janes serve as producers.

Younes is an Australian actor who most recently starred in the Eva Longoria-produced ABC series, Grand Hotel. He is repped by Megan Silverman Management, United Management in Australia, and Hamilton Hodell in the UK.

Cook, a North Carolina native, is a recent graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. He will next be seen in Lena Dunham’s upcoming HBO series, Industry. He is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and Independent Talent Group in UK

Cruz is best known for playing a young Lizzy Kaplan on the second season of Hulu’s Castle Rock. She is currently in production on HBO Max’s Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet. Cruz is repped by Leigh Brillstein Management and CESD.